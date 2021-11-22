D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation holds 3rd Annual Toy Drive

Submit Release
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation officially kicked off their food and toy drive for its third year. Official announcements began on October 5, 2021 and drop-offs of new unwrapped toys are already underway.

"This year, as we continue to navigate the hardships presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic supply chain, we are learning more about how important it is remain engaged in our community," D'Andre Lampkin said. "Members of the Lampkin Foundation collaborate with community organizations and local businesses because we recognize we need connection. We are interdependent. We collaborate and work together even when we stand apart. We need one another because we are stronger together," he added.

Donated toys are benefiting local community partners with a strong history of providing joy to low-income families and populations experiencing hardship.

NEW UNWRAPPED TOY DRIVE SUGGESTIONS:

• Puzzles
• Board games
• Building sets
• Journal sets
• Gift cards
• Card games
• Sports equipment
• Video Games
• Electronic music devices

Toys may be dropped off at the Lampkin Foundation Headquarters located at:

2151 E Convention Center Way, Suite 210
Ontario, California 91764

Toy donations will be accepted from now until December 21, 2021

Marcellus McMillian
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
+1 909-906-2068
email us here

