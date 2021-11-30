TravelAbility announces partnership with Mélange Magazines

TravelAbility logo type Melange logo

Melange Accessible Journeys

Mélange Accessible Journeys will be the ultimate starting point for travelers seeking destinations that are equipped with the conveniences people with disabilities and seniors need for a comfortable and enjoyable vacation experience.” — Debbie Austin

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelAbility announces its strategic partnership with Mélange Magazines for the publication of a quarterly digital magazine specifically aimed at travellers with disabilities and seniors. Mélange Accessible Journeys, will publish its first issue on March 1st, 2022. Designed to be an accessible travel and tourism resource, the magazine will enhance the travel experiences for travellers with special requirements.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with Mélange,” commented TravelAbility’s Jake Steinman. “They have the publishing expertise and the experience building a successful Travel & Lifestyle magazine as well as, publishing Accessibility for All, a sister publication that reaches over 800,000 readers in 63 countries.”

TravelAbility is dedicated to training the travel industry - destinations, attractions and hotels - about how they can become more welcoming to people with disabilities,” said Steinman. “Now, working with Mélange, we will be able to expand our archives of over 300 newsletter items into full stories that travellers with disabilities will enjoy and use.”

Mélange Accessible Journeys will be the ultimate starting point for travellers seeking destinations that are equipped with the conveniences people with disabilities and seniors need for a comfortable and enjoyable vacation experience. The magazine will reside on digital newsstands, easily accessed from any digital device. It will also be available on both the TravelAbility and Mélange’s websites.

“Multiple synergies exist between our two companies in the collective passion to enrich the lives of people with disabilities and seniors,” Mélange’s Debbie Austin stated, “and we’re delighted to launch this partnership with TravelAbility, a recognized leader in the accessible travel space.”

Leveraging the capabilities of both companies, Accessible Journeys will deliver valuable content in a user-friendly format, highlighting accessible travel possibilities around the world. Debbie Austin added: “We are indeed excited about the journey ahead.”

About TravelAbility

TravelAbility is an eco-system of accessible travel information for the travel industry professional. The annual TravelAbility brings together travel industry leaders with thought leaders in the disability travel space and is the home of LaunchPad, the world’s only pitchfest for adaptive technology and innovations that make travel easier for people with disabilities. Founded in 2019, the company provides an array of resources on its web-site including a one-stop shop for finding accessible destinations and a guide to specialty travel agents. Its Destination Ally program provides advice,workshops and training for destinations who want to be more welcoming to travelers with a disability and Baby Boomers. Its monthly newsletter TravelAbility Insider reaches over 8000 readers per month keeping them up to date on the latest news and information about accessible travel.

About Mélange Magazines

Mélange is about accessibility inclusion, diversity, equality, lifestyle, people, fashion, culture, places, events, travel, art, food and music. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Mélange Magazines are a visually appealing mix of delightfully curated content engineered to captivate, inspire and encourage.

