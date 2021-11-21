Rutland Barracks/Assault and Robbery
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404794
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 20, 2021, at approximately 2252 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunoco/Sandri Store located at 117 US Route 7, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery, a violation of Title 13 VSA 608
ACCUSED: Tyler Edwards
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20, 2021, at approximately 2252 hours, an armed
robbery took place at the Sunoco Gas Station/Sandri Store at 117 US Route 7 in
the Town of Rutland. No one was injured in the incident and the individual fled
with an undisclosed amount of cash. Shortly after the commission of the armed
robbery, Tyler Edwards, 31 of Rutland, was identified as a person of interest.
Subsequent to further investigation, Edwards was subsequently issued a citation
to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November
22, 2021. Edwards was subsequently lodged stemming from additional charges from the
Rutland City Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 22, 2021 at 1230
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes
BAIL: Unknown
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West
Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472
802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)