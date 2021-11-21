Rutland Barracks/Assault and Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 20, 2021, at approximately 2252 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunoco/Sandri Store located at 117 US Route 7, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery, a violation of Title 13 VSA 608

ACCUSED: Tyler Edwards

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20, 2021, at approximately 2252 hours, an armed

robbery took place at the Sunoco Gas Station/Sandri Store at 117 US Route 7 in

the Town of Rutland. No one was injured in the incident and the individual fled

with an undisclosed amount of cash. Shortly after the commission of the armed

robbery, Tyler Edwards, 31 of Rutland, was identified as a person of interest.

Subsequent to further investigation, Edwards was subsequently issued a citation

to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November

22, 2021. Edwards was subsequently lodged stemming from additional charges from the

Rutland City Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 22, 2021 at 1230

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes

BAIL: Unknown

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)