State Route 2002 (Wilson Hill Road) in Pike County will be Closed Beginning Tomorrow, Monday, November 22 for Repairs

Dunmore, PA – SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road) in Delaware Township, Pike County will be closed to make slide repairs beginning tomorrow, Monday, November 22nd. The road will reopen in the summer of 2022.

The detour is as follows:

SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road) to SR 2001 (Milford Road);

SR 2001 to SR 739 (Milford Road);

SR 739 (Veteran's Way) to SR 209; and

SR 209 to SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road)

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

