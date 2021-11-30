GROUNDWORK RELEASES GROUNDWORK MONITOR COMMUNITY EDITION
A new free version including commodity monitoring and connectors to advanced IT infrastructures
Using Docker has really freed us up to create new packaging for our applications”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GroundWork Open Source, Inc., a leading provider of powerful IT infrastructure monitoring software, announces a new free Community Edition, along with new features for the Enterprise Edition.
Releasing in tandem with the latest release of its flagship monitoring software, GroundWork Monitor Enterprise (EE), the new GroundWork Monitor Community Edition (CE) is a completely free commodity monitoring system, compatible with advanced monitoring modules.
“Using Docker has really freed us up to create new packaging for our applications” said Thomas Stocking, VP of Product Strategy at GroundWork Open Source, Inc. “This release represents a solid monitoring package for any size company, at a price point no one can object to”.
The subscription product GroundWork Monitor Enterprise also gets new features for monitoring Microsoft 365 and Kubernetes clusters, a significant expansion of its capabilities.
FREE OPTION
In releasing “CE”, GroundWork has moved back to its roots as a company, making a free, unlimited version available under a license that allows the user to keep it as long as they need to, and monitor as much as they want. Paired with a commercially licensed subscription “EE” version for those organizations relying on fully supported software with enterprise features, GroundWork is meeting the needs of the many as well as the few.
One of the most innovative aspects of the new CE version of GroundWork Monitor is that it supports the Transit Connection Generator (TCG). An open source framework for the collection and transport of monitoring data, TCG is compatible with both the Community and Enterprise Editions of GroundWork Monitor.
SUPPORTED
GroundWork offers support options for both editions, along with training and certification, deployment services and access to an international partner network.
GroundWork Open Source, Inc. is a leading provider of professionally supported Enterprise Open Source Software (EOSS) for customers in financial, government, and commercial IT.
