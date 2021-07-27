Invicta Software and GroundWork Open Source Announce Joint Product Offering
GroundWork Open Source, Inc. and Invicta Software are teaming up to bring a new level of integration to their respective software systems.
LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021
GroundWork Open Source, Inc. and Invicta Software are teaming up to bring a new level of integration to their respective Infrastructure and Application Monitoring and Help Desk software systems. As companies everywhere search for efficiency in IT management, helpdesks and monitoring are playing a key part in achieving the goal of minimum cost and maximum reliability.
Established in 2014, INVICTA SOFTWARE is a leading provider of IT Service Management Solutions to organizations worldwide. Focusing on solutions that take the best of ITIL and operational best practices, INVICTA SOFTWARE offers best-of-breed solutions in the areas of Asset Management, Desktop Systems Management, Service Desk Management, and Password Reset. With rock solid partnerships, a proven executive team, and a reputation for innovative solutions and affordable technologies, INVICTA SOFTWARE is uniquely poised for exponential growth. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., INVICTA SOFTWARE continues to expand globally; establishing presence throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Australia.
Invicta Software, creator of Invicta Desk, offers a very powerful and unique integration with Groundwork Monitor, allowing key alerts to be logged and key members of support teams to view, modify and authorize decisions on incidents as reported. Invicta Software, in partnership with GroundWork will be offering this solution as part of their product suite as “Invicta Networks”, and is now collaboratively engaged in deploying the solution of invicta Desk + Invicta Networks to its base. Correspondingly, GroundWork Monitor is now paired with “GroundWork Desk”, the Invicta Desk product.
“We are collaborating” says Thomas Stocking, VP of Product Strategy at GroundWork. “We saw an opportunity to fill a need our customers have for an affordable, efficient help desk that seamlessly takes over the ticketing function. The Invicta staff were extremely clever in adapting to our APIs, and together we were able to quickly realize just how valuable the combination is.” GroundWork is now launching a marketing and awareness campaign to let their customers know how they can benefit from the combined solution.
“This partnership not only brings two powerful products together but creates a much-needed solution that will be affordable to many companies.” said Deep Birring, commercial director of Invicta Software. Invicta Software and GroundWork Open Source are also exploring other ways to enhance the performance and delivery options of their combined systems in future releases.
