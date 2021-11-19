Maine DOE Update – November 19, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

As a reminder, the Office of Special Services has released important informational videos to gather feedback from stakeholders on Maine’s State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report (APR). | More

Are you looking for a way to engage with your students? And for ways for your students to engage safely with other students throughout the state? Checkout this free, interactive, student leadership opportunity that requires no prior experience for students and staff. Weekly chances for students to win prizes and opportunities to earn tech tools (mics, webcams, 3D printers) for your school! | More

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 8:00-10:00 am the Work Force Group for LD 313 will hold its second virtual meeting, hosted by the Department of Education. | More

Maine FFA (formerly known as “Future Farmers of America”) sent States Officers, President Nickie Deschaine and Secretary-Treasurer Ryder Brewer, to participate as delegates to the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo on October 25-30, 2021 in Indianapolis. | More

In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, the Maine DOE would like to highlight the industry-driven, high-quality career pathways offered through the Maine Department of Labor Maine Apprenticeship Program and foreshadow the work underway to build the Maine Pre-Apprenticeship Program. | More

Our schools need healthy and safe adults in order to foster healthy and safe students. During these stressful times, our education workforce is working harder than ever to nurture and educate their students. They continue to be called on to re-invent and even defend their profession, addressing unfinished learning, new or increasing anxieties, and disrupted protocols on how schools and societies should function. | More

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce an excellent opportunity for all Maine educators to deepen their knowledge and skills for supporting students who are English learners (ELs) (also referred to as multilingual learners [MLs]). | More

