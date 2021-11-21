Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,369 in the last 365 days.

OCC inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-127)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

November 13, 2021 (Omaha, Neb.) – Cody Wilbourn, age 30, died on November 12, 2021 at a hospital in Omaha. He was incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC).

Wilbourn’s sentence started April 15, 2013. He was sentenced seven and a half to 18 years for multiple charges that included burglary, assault on an officer, assault by a confined person, evidence tampering and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The charges originated out of Dawson, Lancaster and Johnson counties.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###

You just read:

OCC inmate death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.