OCC inmate death

November 13, 2021 (Omaha, Neb.) – Cody Wilbourn, age 30, died on November 12, 2021 at a hospital in Omaha. He was incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC).

Wilbourn’s sentence started April 15, 2013. He was sentenced seven and a half to 18 years for multiple charges that included burglary, assault on an officer, assault by a confined person, evidence tampering and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The charges originated out of Dawson, Lancaster and Johnson counties.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

