EDRM announces eDiscovery Week Events, December 1st and 2nd

Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) EDRM eDiscovery Week 2021

E-Discovery Day is our community’s special holiday. EDRM feels one day of celebration is not enough...” — Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that its inaugural eDiscovery Week celebration will be December 1 – 2, 2021 and EDRM is a proud exclusive sponsor of the 7th annual E-Discovery Day powered by Exterro on December 3, 2021.

“E-Discovery Day is our community’s special holiday,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM. “EDRM feels one day of celebration is not enough, and we will be hosting eDiscovery Week via Zoom culminating with E-Discovery Day powered by our creative Guardian Plus Partner, Exterro.”

The EDRM eDiscovery Week will feature groundbreaking educational sessions including “Artificial Intelligence as Evidence” with the dynamic duo of Dr. Maura Grossman and Dr. Gordon Cormack with Hon. Judge Paul Grimm, a point-counterpoint on privacy being included as a proportionality factor with EDRM trusted law firm partner, Sidley’s, Robert Keeling (Sidley partner and Chair of the EDRM Global Advisory Council), Suzanne Clark, Mass Tort Discovery Counsel for the Beasley Allen Law Firm and moderated by privacy expert, the Data Diva, Debbie Reynolds, Founder, CEO and Chief Data Privacy Officer of Debbie Reynolds Consulting. More educational sessions delve into the results of the first EDRM Global Web and Social Media Survey, sponsored by EDRM partner, Pagefreezer and a project team update lead by EDRM law firm partner Reed Smith’s David Cohen, EDRM’s Chair of the Project Trustees.

December 2 will feature EDRM Trusted Partners in a series of bite sized demos of their flashiest elements, including Pagefreezer, Exterro, Zapproved, Cellebrite, Text IQ and special webinar presentation sponsored by EDRM trusted partner, Reed Smith, Discovery Crossfire – Debating the Controversial Issues in E-Discovery at noon eastern.

Each day of eDiscovery Week will feature networking, EDRM style, with the first two afternoons sponsored by EDRM Trusted Partner, Cellebrite, as a Kahoot! plus facilitated introductions with host, David Greetham, EDRM’s Executive Advisor.

As the official eDiscovery Day powered by Exterro kicks off December 3, EDRM will participate in a Pandemic Trends educational session with ARMA and ACEDS, and a Family Feud style community game and networking.

EDRM will host a special tribute to the late Gayle O’Connor and the awarding of the 2nd annual Gayle O’Connor (GO) Spirit Award at 4pm Eastern on E-Discovery Day, Dec. 3. Learn more about the Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award here. https://edrm.net/2021/11/edrm-ediscovery-week-december-1st-and-2nd-2021zoom-platform/

Learn more about eDiscovery Week and register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/edrm-ediscovery-week-tickets-214719641227

Learn more about E-Discovery Day Powered by Exterro and register here: https://www.e-discoveryday.com/

Organizations interested in participating or supporting eDiscovery Week please reach out to info@edrm.net for more information or click here.

https://edrm.net/2021/11/edrm-ediscovery-week-december-1st-and-2nd-2021zoom-platform/.

About E-Discovery Day Powered by Exterro

E-Discovery Day was started in 2015 as a way for the e-discovery industry to come to together to celebrate the vital and growing role that e-discovery plays in the legal process. As an industry-wide, vendor-neutral celebration, E-Discovery Day brings legal professionals together on one day with webinars, educational and networking events, CLE opportunities, social media conversations, and more.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact

Kaylee Walstad

Chief Strategy Officer

EDRM

kaylee@edrm.net

800-910-2285