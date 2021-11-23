Out for Undergrad Announces Chief of Staff and 2022 Conference Leadership
O4U has been a life changing experience for 6000 young people. Our new Chief of Staff, Amanda Zielinski Slenski will help us increase our outreach at at time in history when students need us most."”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) announced today that Amanda Zielinski Slenski will serve as its new Chief of Staff. Executive Director Cindi Love also released the names of the four newly appointed 2022 O4U Conference Directors. Love said, "Amanda and the new Directors will kickoff the O4U 2022 Conference season in New York with our Board and 80 volunteers on January 4, 2022." http://www.outforundergrad.org/our-team
— Dr. Cindi Love, Executive Director
Zielinski Slenski comes to O4U with more than a decade of management and communications experience in higher education, most recently as Vice President for Enrollment and Special Assistant to the President at Alma College (MI), leading the college’s strategic recruitment efforts; coordinating President’s Office operations and communication, strategic planning, and college goal setting; and directing campus-wide initiatives. Zielinski Slenski also launched a constituent volunteer engagement program, the Alma College Ambassador Program®, with over 5,000 members. This program is the largest and most distinguished volunteer engagement program among small private liberal arts colleges in the USA.
"Amanda has a reputation for excellence, collaboration, problem solving, innovation, great results and effective advocacy for students and particularly those historically underrepresented in college and the workforce. Peers describe Amanda as a problem-solver who works tirelessly to secure great outcomes for all stakeholders. We are so excited to have Amanda's expertise and passion at O4U. More than 6000 undergraduates have attended our conferences since 2004. These intense experiences are described as life changing by students and mentors alike. With Amanda in place, we can not only continue to deliver on our commitments to students and sponsors but also increase access and support for more, " said Love.
Zielinski Slenski holds the master of science degree in college student personnel from Miami University, Oxford, OH and a bachelor of arts degree in business administration and economics from Alma College, in Alma, MI. As O4U Chief of Staff, Amanda will lead strategic business initiatives, liaise with Conference leads, assist with program management, oversee daily operations, aid with recruiting a large, diverse, and high-performing student class each year, improve conference curriculum, help develop O4U's Early ID Strategic Initiative and participate fully in conferences and the community.
“As a first-generation college student and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have long been a passionate advocate for access and opportunity for undergraduate students,” said Zielinski Slenski. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the leadership team of O4U and to be part of achieving its mission.”
Love added, "Our mission is to help high achieving LGBTQ+ and otherwise diverse undergraduates reach their full potential. Since 2004, our intense weekend immersion conferences have paved the way for these students to bring their authentic selves to work, to understand what matters most to them in life and career and to develop their skills in their chosen fields. The Conference leads who recruit volunteer teams to design and implement these conferences are the catalysts of our mission. We advanced their appointments in 2022 so they could start working with Amanda immediately. I can't wait to see what the Conference Leads and Amanda co-create for our 2022 season."
Kevin Sokal has been appointed Director of O4UB. Kevin is an Associate in the Merchant Banking Division at Goldman Sachs on the Real Estate Investing team, where he works on real estate acquisitions, dispositions and originations. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Kevin attended the University of Chicago where he majored in Economics and worked as an experimental & behavioral economics research assistant, with a focus on early childhood education. While in college, Kevin was a co-founder and co-president of the UChicago LGBT Business Alliance, the first business-oriented LGBT organization for undergraduate students on campus. At Goldman Sachs, he is the Recruiting Lead on the Transgender Workstream within the firm’s LGBT Network. The O4U Business Conference (O4UB) will take place at Goldman Sachs April 8-10, 2022.
Julian Turner has been appointed Director of O4UE. Julian is based in Los Angeles, CA and is a Business Operations and Strategy Associate for Deliverr, specializing in supply chain management, prediction modeling, and data analysis for the continental United States. An alum of the University of Southern California, Julian graduated in 2019 with a B.S. in Industrial and Systems Engineering. While enrolled at the university, Julian had numerous leadership roles in the school’s Queers in Engineering, Science, and Technology (QuEST) and Alpha Phi Omega chapters. The O4U Engineering Conference (O4UE) is scheduled September 16-18, 2022.
Ji Hyun has been appointed Director of O4UT. Ji is a product operations manager at HBO Max. Ji graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) in 2017 as a business major. Ji co-founded SpectrumSC, the only student organization for LGBTQ+ students interested in business at USC based on experience with O4UB. The O4U Tech Conference is scheduled September 23-25, 2022.
Julia Baldaro has been appointed Director of O4UM. Julia is based in Toronto, Canada and is Associate Brand Manager at General Mills. Julia created the first ever Canadian LGBTQ+ ERG at General Mills and received the General Mills Marketing Beacon Award as well as the company wide Champions Award for fostering an inclusive work environment. Julia was chosen to attend ‘Moonshot’, a General Mills Marketing think tank that chooses 40 General Mills marketers from across the Globe. The O4U Marketing Conference is scheduled October 14-16, 2022.
About Out for Undergrad
Out for Undergrad is one of the nation’s premiere LGBTQ+ career development organizations with nearly all of its 176 sponsors exceeding 100 percent on the HRC index. O4U annually identifies and invites high-achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates to four, industry-specific conferences where they learn to navigate the nuances of a diverse corporate environment while living authentically. In providing them with these resources, O4U helps shape their professional skills, careers, and ultimately lives. More than 6000 LGBTQ+ undergraduates have graduated from O4U since 2004.
