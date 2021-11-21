Submit Release
News Search

There were 83 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,327 in the last 365 days.

5 Kids Complete The Sweetest Community Gig Reviewing The Best Thanksgiving Pies

Recruiting for Good created sweet kid community gig to review pies for Thanksgiving #gratefulforpie www.GratefulforPie.com

Recruiting for Good created sweet kid community gig to review pies for Thanksgiving #gratefulforpie www.GratefulforPie.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals for sweet jobs. #landsweetjob #usetalentforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals for sweet jobs. #landsweetjob #usetalentforgood #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored gig 'Grateful for Pie.' Every month, kids in LA and NJ tasted the best pies and wrote sweet reviews.

Special thanks to kids in LA; GG.EGO, Polar Cub, and Rydog. And in NJ TheBookWorm for completing our sweet community gig!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Community Gig; Grateful for Pie.

5 kids in LA and NJ, every month got to taste and review The Best Pies for Thanksgiving from; Carlo's Bakeshop, Du-Par’s, The Apple Pan, The Pie Hole, Twin Pond Farm, and Winston Pies.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Kids on our sweet gig (received a whole pie to sahre with their family), tasted and reviewed; Blackberry Pie, Cherry Cream Pie, Chocolate Cowgirl Pie, Chocolate Cream Pie, Coconut Custard Pie, Fruits of the Forest Pie, Lemon Meringue, and Pumpkin Pie!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

When You Have Problems at Work…Don’t Go to Your Boss, HR, or Your Significant Other (To be heard, we are on your side). Recruiting for Good provides unadulterated phone support for career-minded talented professionals based anywhere in the United States who are seeking answers, including: insight, strategy (for promotions and raises), and when work is unfixable (we even offer a confidential personal job search service). To Learn More Visit www.TheSweetestCareer.com or Set Up a Time to Speak with Carlos Cymerman, Please Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.

Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

5 Kids Complete The Sweetest Community Gig Reviewing The Best Thanksgiving Pies

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.