5 Kids Complete The Sweetest Community Gig Reviewing The Best Thanksgiving Pies
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored gig 'Grateful for Pie.' Every month, kids in LA and NJ tasted the best pies and wrote sweet reviews.
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Community Gig; Grateful for Pie.
5 kids in LA and NJ, every month got to taste and review The Best Pies for Thanksgiving from; Carlo's Bakeshop, Du-Par’s, The Apple Pan, The Pie Hole, Twin Pond Farm, and Winston Pies.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Kids on our sweet gig (received a whole pie to sahre with their family), tasted and reviewed; Blackberry Pie, Cherry Cream Pie, Chocolate Cowgirl Pie, Chocolate Cream Pie, Coconut Custard Pie, Fruits of the Forest Pie, Lemon Meringue, and Pumpkin Pie!"
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company.
