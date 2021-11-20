Scandinavian Biolabs Makes a Dazzling Difference with Black Friday Donations
Sea Change and a sharp focus on "conscious consumerism" centers Scandinavian Biolabs this holiday season.
Our collaboration with Reefscapers presents an opportunity to inform how we can ensure healthy ecosystems by using natural products without parabens.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday has become a retail industry international phenomenon with bargains and deals consumers can barely believe. But the biggest shopping moment in the world has also developed into a beautiful day for charities. Many brands have used Black Friday to spotlight essential issues and underfunded charities rather than focusing on hyper-consumption.
— Anders Reckendorff – CEO, Scandinavian Biolabs
The needs are endless and seemingly so are the ways of filling them. With strategies like charitable donations with each purchase, Black Friday has become a perfect opportunity for brands to boost sales and give consumers insight into values and priorities.
One brand transforming Black Friday into something more meaningful is the dynamic Danish company Scandinavian Biolabs, which produces natural and vegan healthy hair growth products.
Instead of offering consumer discounts, Scandinavian Biolabs will donate 10% of their sales during the week to help build coral frames while working with the NGO organization Reefscapers to help preserve marine life.
"We have a clear need always to give our customers the best prices - especially because we work on a subscription model. Therefore, it is also not in our interest to have fluctuations in our prices as it makes it opaque for our customers - we thrive on transparency, both in prices and ingredients. We, therefore, wanted to use the time to engage our customers in what we all can do to consume mindfully," says Anders Reckendorff, CEO of Scandinavian Biolabs.
It is no secret that cosmetics are used in massive quantities throughout the world. Their regular use often results in contaminants that make their way into our sea and waste byproducts such as plastics that can be found globally.
Cosmetic pollutants have been linked to coral bleaching (coral death), while others are thought to directly endanger marine life's health.
Chemicals found in some sunscreens like oxybenzone can induce coral bleaching, along with common preservatives found in cosmetics such as parabens and triclosan.
"Customers often ask how cosmetics affect the environment and what we do to ensure sustainability. Our collaboration with Reefscapers presents an opportunity to inform how we can ensure healthy ecosystems by using natural products without parabens. Initiatives like these help to improve conditions, including our switch to recycled PET bottles in 2022 Q1." continues Anders Reckendorff, CEO of Scandinavian Biolabs.
Looking at deeply diverse initiatives across Black Friday, there's a clear trend to focus on long-term consumer relationships while considering our environmental impact.
Scandinavian Biolabs is also conscious of this, with Anders Reckendorff noting, "We look to raise awareness around our causes as much as possible, and it is very apparent we need to be creative to catch someone's attention to go donate, instead of taking advantage of a great offer. We are doing several things, but our key initiatives include the ability to buy digital reef-fragments and frames with 100% of the sale going to Reefscapers, as well as the ability to monitor the reefs consumers help build through donations."
It's the Season of Giving.
Green Friday, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday have all become new ways to generate more "conscious consumers" than ever before. Each is equivalent to a movement that makes us a better, more generous world sweetened by the knowledge that we stretched our hands out as far as possible if only to help one another. Visit https://www.scandinavianbiolabs.com/
Anders Reckendorff – CEO
Biography: Anders Reckendorff is the CEO of Scandinavian Biolabs, a fast-growing functional hair-care brand from Denmark. With extensive experience in strategy and operations in the retail industry, he is now supporting the Scandinavian Biolabs team in continuous growth based on science, transparency, and honesty.
