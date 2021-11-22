Cranberry Peak announces Scriptaid, a new software service for radiology practices to collect and manage patient scripts

Scriptaid to streamline the collection and managing of patients’ radiology orders/scripts before their appointments

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the need for improving efficiency for outpatient radiology practices and patients’ experience, Cranberry Peak Corp. announced today Scriptaid, a new software as a service. A challenge for many imaging centers is both collecting patient information directly from patients over the phone, prior to patients’ appointment and collecting patients’ original scripts/orders at the time of the appointment. This may often result both in operational inefficiencies and patient dissatisfaction. Language barriers often add complexity for imaging centers and their patients. Finally, the COVID pandemic also emphasized the need for digital tools to minimize the number of unnecessary in person patient interactions.

To address these challenges, Scriptaid is enabling outpatient radiology practices to collect and manage scripts from patients directly prior to their appointments, in digital format, with a practical, intuitive workflow, available in more than 100 languages. In addition, Scriptaid provides built-in worklists with the ability for the call center staff to manage effectively the scripts collected from patients by Scriptaid through various channels. Scriptaid also delivers an advanced analytics option with actionable insights for imaging centers to optimize their various referral streams. On top of Cranberry Peak’s AI expertise, Scriptaid is poised to enable imaging centers to further streamline their radiology order processing.

“We continuously innovate to address practical challenges that outpatient radiology practices are facing to help them position for the future evolution of healthcare. In line with our current efforts for enabling streamlined radiology orders, with available solutions for efficient imaging order appropriateness consultation, we are thrilled to introduce Scriptaid to further enhance radiology order processing.” said Neculai Archip, PhD, MBA, the Founder and CEO of Cranberry Peak. “For many freestanding imaging centers operational efficiency is crucial, especially in these challenging times for the healthcare industry. This innovation would help many imaging centers improve operations, reduce cost, increase revenue, and ultimately provide better patient care. We look forward to further impacting positively healthcare in the years ahead.”

About Cranberry Peak

Cambridge, MA based Cranberry Peak Corp. is a leader in digital health, providing AI, conversational interfaces, clinical decision support, and radiology workflow technology.

Its ezCDS software service, is a CMS qualified clinical decision support mechanism (CDSM) for the Appropriate Use Criteria Program (AUC), supporting the implementation of Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA). Specifically, under this program, ordering physicians would be required to consult a CDSM for advanced diagnostic imaging orders.

In addition to enabling evidence based medicine and standards of care, at the point of care, with the goal of improving healthcare delivery, Cranberry Peak is also aiming at reducing physician burnout.

For more information https://www.cranberrypeak.com or email contact@cranberrypeak.com