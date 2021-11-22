ProNavigator Wins Best Service Provider – InsurTech in the 2021 Insurance Business Canada Awards
AI-Driven Search Tool, SAGE, is Designed by and for Insurance ProfessionalsKITCHENER, ON, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProNavigator, provider of the only purpose-built SaaS knowledge management platform for insurance, announced today that it won the award for Best Service Provider – InsurTech in the sixth annual Insurance Business Canada Awards, the leading independent awards event for the insurance profession in Canada. The Best Service Provider – InsurTech award recognizes those companies and solutions that add the most value to the business of insurance professionals, allowing them to maximize their business and help clients achieve their goals.
“ProNavigator’s AI-powered knowledge management solution, SAGE, helps insurance companies drive growth, reduce operating costs, and boost productivity by connecting insurance professionals with exactly the right information they need when they need it,” says Joseph D’Souza, CEO, ProNavigator. “We are honored and grateful for this award which further energizes our commitment to making the insurance industry better for both insurance professionals and consumers alike.”
Using natural language understanding models, SAGE’s machine learning is trained on specific insurance knowledge, so it understands the types of queries front-line insurance professionals use and then retrieves complete and accurate information within seconds. In addition to harnessing best-in-class technology, ProNavigator’s team is comprised of insurance professionals who understand the industry and provide hands-on experience with solution onboarding, training, and support.
Presented by Insurance Business Magazine, the Insurance Business Canada Awards recognizes insurance professionals and organizations for their outstanding achievements, best practices, and leadership in the insurance profession over the past year. Awards winners were selected by an independent judging panel of industry experts and were announced at the celebratory virtual awards show on November 17-18.
Check out the complete list of 2021 Insurance Business Canada Awards winners and finalists here - https://ibawards.ca/winners-finalists/2021
About ProNavigator
ProNavigator is powering insurance teams with instant information. SAGE by ProNavigator is the all-in-one knowledge management platform that’s made for insurance. More than 125 insurance businesses, including some of the largest insurance organizations in North America, trust SAGE to save time, provide superior service, and seize revenue opportunities. The platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to instantly, automatically, and accurately retrieve information to employees’ questions. Learn more about at https://pronavigator.ai/
Mitja Alexander Linss
ProNavigator
+1 339-337-7995
mitja@pronavigator.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other