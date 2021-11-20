Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Four Judicial Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces four judicial appointments, one to the First Judicial Circuit Court, two to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the Pinellas County Court.

Thomas Williams, of Pensacola, to serve as Judge on the First Judicial Circuit Court

Williams has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the First Judicial Circuit since 2009. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his law degree from Florida Coastal. Williams fills a new judicial vacancy created by the Florida Legislature.

Russell Roberts, of Marianna, to serve as Judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Roberts has been a partner at Roberts, Roberts, & Roberts Attorneys at Law since 2001. He received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University and his law degree from the University of Mississippi. Roberts fills a new judicial vacancy created by the Florida Legislature.

Brandon Young, of Bonifay, to serve as Judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Young has served as County Chief Assistant State Attorney for Holmes County in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit since 2009. He has also worked as General Counsel of the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners since 2017. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his law degree from the University of Florida. Young fills a new judicial vacancy created by the Florida Legislature.

Diane Croff, of St. Petersburg, to serve as Judge on the Pinellas County Court

Croff has served as Chief Assistant Statewide Prosecutor for the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution since 2011. She has also served the United States Coast Guard (Reserve) as a Judge Advocate since 2006. She received her bachelor’s degree from Boston College and her law degree from Suffolk University. Croff fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Myra Scott McNary.

