North Philadelphia Native Launches First of Its Kind Black Beauty Supply Vending at Cheyney University
Top 5 Luxe Beauty Supply On-line Store, LLC announces the premier beauty vending machine at its first location, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania.
I was intentional about supporting small businesses and admired the uniqueness in each business.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 5 Luxe Beauty Supply On-line Store, LLC announces the premier beauty vending machine at its first location, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania. This venture is in partnership with serial entrepreneur Maureen Washington and groundbreaking businesswoman Cynthia L. Childrey-Hameen.
— Cynthia L. Childrey-Hameen, Owner, Top 5 Luxe Beauty
In the United States, African Americans spend roughly $1.2 trillion each year on beauty products alone. That number is expected to rise in the coming year to a projected $1.5 trillion. As African American consumers are continuously seeking hair care products that tailor to their specific hair care needs, the need for outlets to offer those products is also in greater demand.
Cheyney University, long hailed as the crown jewel in the African American community, is the nation’s first HBCU nestled in the rural outskirts just 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Founded as an African American institution, their current enrollment boasts nearly 620 students, with 78% Black or of African descent. Cheyney celebrates a diverse student body. This historic setting is the perfect backdrop to launch a Black-owned company catering to clientele of color.
North Philadelphia native Cynthia L. Childrey-Hameen, CEO of Top 5 Luxe Beauty, LLC, was diagnosed with polymyositis in 2005. Focusing on her family and friends, Cynthia turned her diagnosis into an opportunity to improve her quality of life. During the pandemic, Cynthia noticed the increase in her on-line purchases for beauty products. “I was intentional about supporting small businesses and admired the uniqueness in each business,” Cynthia says of her purchasing experiences in 2020. It was during this time that she also observed that, while unique, the business could not offer a one-stop-shop experience. In partnership with her husband of 11 years, Rafiq, the Hameens created an online beauty supply store. After just three months of operating, Cynthia thought it more helpful to offer products to customers through vending machines during a time of social distancing, safety, and convenience.
In May 2021, Cynthia launched a vending business with beauty supplies in partnership with Maureen Washington, CEO of MoBeauty Supply Vending. Their seamless partnership employed a U.S.-based manufacturer for the vending machines that were made in the USA. Cheyney University is the company’s first location, housing two machines for this unique venture. Cynthia and Rafiq Hameen, and Maureen Washington, could not be more excited about this new undertaking, the first of many more to come.
You can learn more about Top 5 Luxe Beauty by visiting www.top5luxebeauty.com.
Summer Grinwis
MoBeauty Supply Vending
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other