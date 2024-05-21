Exceptional Girl Bosses Recognized for Entrepreneurial Achievements at Red Dress Gala
The Red Dress Gala Awards Event Recognizes Notable Female Entrepreneurs for Impact on their Industries and Communities
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 21, 2024
— Dr. Ieshia Brown-Lumpkin
She-E-O Girl Bosses Women in Business Network celebrated notable female entrepreneurs with The Red Dress Gala in February 2024. This award show was curated to honor the dedication and achievement of individuals who have had a positive impact on their industries and communities. The event was hosted by Dr. Ieshia Brown-Lumpkin, the CEO and founder of She-E-O.
The She-E-O Girl Bosses Women in Business Network which created a nurturing environment for powerful and successful women to connect, celebrate and honor their achievements. The platform has grown to include over 2,400 influential women across a variety of industries. The platform is a safe space for women in business to network, collaborate, and empower each other to be better global entrepreneurs.
The highly anticipated annual Red Dress Gala was created as an extension of the platform. Our attendees are influencers, corporate leaders, and community advocates who have helped to pave the way for others in their industries. Dr. Ieshia Brown-Lumpkin says of the gala, “it is a testament to the power and resilience of women in business. We are thrilled to create a space where extraordinary women can connect, impact and inspire and celebrate each other's achievements.”
At the 2024 Red Dress Gala there were 29 She-E-O Girl Boss Reward Recipients including local entrepreneur Maureen Washington, CEO of MoBeauty Supply Vending, a black women-owned company at the forefront of innovative specialty vending machines.
A number of recipients also earned their Presidential Lifetime Achievements Awards as awarded by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.
Among the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients were:
Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs
KaVon Arnold
Bella Rose
Cecilia Lester
Aisha Taylor Issah
Deborah McGlawn
Adrienne Wise
Cami Barnes
Kimberly Fields
And others.
Congratulations are in order for all 2024 Red Dress Gala award recipients. Check out the She-E-O Girl Bosses Women in Business Network to learn about future Red Dress Gala Events and more.
About She-E-O Girl Bosses Women in Business Network:
Dr. Ieshia Brown-Lumpkin is the Founder of She-E-O Girl Bosses Women in Business Network which is a community of 2,400 plus Women Entrepreneurs that collaborate, educate and philanthropize in their communities. The platform is a safe space for women in business to network, collaborate, and empower each other to be better global entrepreneurs.
About MoBeauty Supply Vending Machines:
MoBeauty Supply Vending Machines is a black women-owned company at the forefront of innovative specialty vending machines. Business owner Maureen Washington aspires to help other entrepreneurs grow with customizable vending machines to suit any need or location. From beauty salons to universities to AirBnB's, vending machines are as versatile as the items they carry.
MoBeauty Supply Vending offers location scouting services for vending machine owners to target high traffic locations and maximize profits.
Maureen Washington
MoBeauty Supply Vending
mobeautysupplyvending@gmail.com
