Specialty Vending Machine Arrives at Bowie Town Center
The new Flights in Stilettos® specialty vending machine located at Bowie Town Center carries Glam Girl beach towels and journals.
Local Entrepreneur Kinyatta E. Gray brings Glam Girl Beach Towels and Journals to Maryland Travelers with an Innovative Luxury Vending MachineBOWIE, MARYLAND, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bowie Town Center received an exciting new upgrade! Local entrepreneur Kinyatta E. Gray installed the first Flights in Stilettos® luxury vending machine specializing in inclusive microfiber beach towels & journals. A ribbon cutting took place on November 5th, 2022 to celebrate the machine’s arrival.
Kinyatta E. Gray is the Founder & CEO of Flights in Stilettos®, and a bestselling author from the Washington, D.C. area. In 2018, Gray identified a hole in the beach towel market after she could not find a beach towel to fit her aesthetics and travel style. To solve this problem Gray designed the award-winning Glam Girl Beach Towels – luxury, microfiber beach towels with captivating illustrations of women (of all shades) at the beach.
Offered initially online only, Glam Girl Beach Towels have been spotted across the globe. From Spain to Dubai to Egypt to Thailand, these gorgeous new towels are perfect for the girl on the go who wants to feel beautiful and included!
The rising brand has been featured in various national and international media outlets such as TravelNoire, Hollywood Unlocked, Sheen Magazine, Authority Magazine, Yahoo News, VoyageLA, Fashion Bomb Daily, BlackNews.com, and Urban Magazine, to name a few.
In 2022, Kinyatta was nominated and won the Best Luxury Inclusive Beach Towel Brand award (in the Perfect Gift Award category) by LUXlife Magazine in the United Kingdom. Gray also received the Best Trailblazing Woman Leader of the Year 2022 by The CIO Today Magazine.
Several celebrities and significant global black travel influencers have also been spotted with their beach towels, such as Martinique "Marty SanDiego," Lewis, Creator of ABC Travel Greenbook.
The Flights in Stilettos® specialty vending machine will allow Gray to expand her brand and business by bringing Glam Girl Beach Towels, journals, and more to customers in the Maryland area. Specialty vending machines are a fantastic low-cost way to expand your brand and offer products directly to consumers.
"I never imagined that four years later, after launching Flights in Stilettos online, I'd be in a position to offer a physical location for customers to purchase luxury beach towels and journals on the go conveniently! MoBeauty Supply Vending has allowed me to (effectively and affordably) expand my business, reach and impact in one of the most populous shopping locations in the DMV." ~Kinyatta E. Gray
Find the highly sought-after Glam Girl Beach Towels at the Bowie Town Center. Or find them online at https://flightsinstilettos.com.
Kinyatta Gray
Flights in Stilettos®
Info@flightsinstilettos.com