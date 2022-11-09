Exciting New Vending Machine Offers Secret Treasures to Mall Shoppers of All Ages
My Treasure Chest is a mystery vending machine that offers users a chance at a mystery prize such as an iPhone and other cool items.
There is NOTHING like working for yourself and doing what you were born to do.”TAYLOR, MICHIGAN, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local entrepreneur Nicole Wilson is bringing excitement to mall shoppers of all ages with her “My Treasure Chest” mystery vending machine located at the Southland Mall in Taylor, Michigan.
— Nicole Wilson, Owner, My Treasure Chest
My Treasure Chest has treasures for everyone; men, women, children, and even pets. Mystery items are always changing. Lucky purchasers can even have the chance at winning an iPhone!
“I realized that I could have a steady income by doing something I love. I said to myself, Jackpot! So, I started on my journey and I loved it. There is NOTHING like working for yourself and doing what you were born to do.”- Nicole Wilson, Owner, My Treasure Chest Mystery Vending Machine
Nicole started her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 26 in the beauty industry selling makeup and cosmetics. She really enjoyed the freedom and flexibility of working for herself, however, the income was unreliable. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant but, working in the medical field took a huge toll on her both, Mentally and Physically. She realized that if she was working extremely hard and working long hours day and night it needed to be for her own business.
Nicole began looking at vending machine ownership as a form of passive income. Building her generational wealth to provide for her son was of huge importance. A friend recommended working with Maureen (Mo) from MoBeauty Supply Vending. They worked together to get Nicole started on her vending machine journey. Originally Nicole was interested in selling Health and Wellness products but she decided to hold off and create something completely different. She wanted something memorable, fun, and exciting, which is how My Treasure Chest was born.
Visit the My Treasure Chest Vending Machine located at Southland Mall (near Forever21 and T-Mobile) to find the perfect treasure! Coming soon you can find them on Facebook: MyTreasureChest and Instagram: @mytreasurechest8.
Maureen Washington
Mobeauty Supply Vending
678-751-6337
Mobeautysupplyvending@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other