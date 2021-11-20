DCI Investigating Waterloo Officer Involved Shooting

November 19, 2021

Waterloo, Iowa - On November 16th, 2021, the Waterloo Police Department requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting that had occurred at about 3:34 am on this date in the 200 block of Madison Street. Agents with the DCI are conducting an on-going investigation and have identified the individual shot and killed as Brent Boggess, age 42, of Waterloo, Iowa. Bogges was shot and killed after his vehicle hit an occupied Waterloo Police car after a vehicle pursuit. The officer has been identified as Waterloo Police Officer Ken Schaaf, who has been employed with the Waterloo Police Department since 2009.

Upon completion of the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Blackhawk County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.