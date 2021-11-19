Luxury Estate in La Jolla, California’s Hillside to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Luxury estate in La Jolla’s hillside, in coveted Muirlands Huge kitchen with granite surfaces and designer appliances Open living areas designed for entertaining in luxury Primary suite with a spectacular ocean view Unobstructed ocean views from indoors or two balconies

6617 Muirlands Drive will be auctioned next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Seth O'Byrne of Compass California.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in San Diego’s most coveted zip code, 6617 Muirlands Drive will be auctioned next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Seth O'Byrne of Compass California. Currently listed for $4.3 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on December 10–15 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“As a longstanding member of Concierge Auctions’ Agent Advisory Board, I am thrilled to be working on another spectacular property with the Concierge Auctions’ team. From my local expertise and the Concierge Auctions’ teamwork, I know we will work together to provide a successful auction for our client,” stated listing agent, Seth O’Byrne.

The estate’s ornate gates mark the entrance to the lush grounds by passing the palms and towering trees. The entry beyond the front doors sets an appropriate tone for the home: a double-vaulted ceiling and natural light from wide windows highlight a stone accent wall. The chef’s kitchen offers tasteful upgrades like the designer appliances and granite surfaces to make entertaining as luxurious as it is comfortable. The breakfast nook and flexible living spaces are ideal for hosting a group of any size. Tucked upstairs, the primary suite promises R&R with ocean views from a private balcony and a built-in fireplace. A second balcony awaits just outside the living spaces, ready for incomparable alfresco entertaining.

The ocean views make the village of La Jolla a crown jewel of the California coast, and Muirlands of La Jolla is one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in all of San Diego. Luxury multi-million-dollar estates and views of the Pacific are the norm, with roads winding along the western slopes of Mt. Soledad. Seven miles of coastline from the Pacific Beach to the south to the Del Mar border on the north side wait to be wandered, boarding the sparkling Pacific Ocean. Downtown La Jolla is mere minutes away, well-known for its relaxed luxury. Bustling San Diego is only 20 minutes away, with convenient access to San Diego International Airport.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

