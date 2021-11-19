11 Apply For Supreme Court Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider 11 applicants when it meets to select nominees for the Tennessee Supreme Court opening created by the passing of Justice Cornelia A. Clark on September 24, 2021.

The applicants are:

William Blaylock

Sarah Campbell

Kristi M. Davis

Timothy L. Easter

Kelvin D. Jones

William Neal McBrayer

J. Douglas Overbey

Robert F. Parsley

Jonathan T. Skrmetti

Gingeree Smith

Jeffrey Usman

The Council will hold a public hearing to consider the candidates on Wednesday, December 8 at 9 a.m. CST and Thursday, December 9 at 9 a.m. CST in the Tennessee Room of the Tennessee State Library and Archives located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville. Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687. Media inquiries should be directed to Barbara Peck at Barbara.peck@tncourts.gov or (615) 440-2555.

The Council is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and will forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

Note: Completed applications for all the candidates can be found by clicking on their names above. The links may not work in the emails generated by the RSS feed. If you received this story via email, please go to www.tncourts.gov to view the applications.