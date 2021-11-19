Submit Release
FORMER INSURANCE SUPERINTENDENT FRANK USSERY PASSES AWAY

11/19/2021

The Alabama Department of Insurance mourns the passing of former Insurance Superintendent Roy Frank Ussery.   Ussery, who served as Insurance Superintendent from 1968 to 1971 under Gov. Albert Brewer, died Nov. 13. He was 83.    Ussery was born in East Gadsden in 1938, graduated from the University of Alabama in 1959 and later earned a law degree from the Alabama School of Law.   In addition to his time as Insurance Superintendent, Ussery served in the U.S. Army, worked as an Assistant Attorney General, Director of the Alabama Securities Commission and as in-house counsel for the Alabama Personnel Department. He retired from state service in 2000.   The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.   You may read his full obituary here. 

