R3 Medical Training Awarded Best Ultrasound Guided Injection Training Course in Western USA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training has been Awarded the Best Ultrasound Guided Injection Course in Western USA by GHP Technology Awards. The trainings have routinely received rave reviews from providers looking to gain skills in both diagnostic and therapeutic ultrasound procedures.

The goal of R3 Medical Training is to offer attendees for courses an experiential learning approach. This means less didactic presentations and more hands on experience. The Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Injection Training course allows attendees to perform real injections using ultrasound on real patients with the expert trainers. In addition, each attendee gets to receive an injection as well.

According to R3 CEO Dr. David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Watching someone else do a procedure does not lead to a skill set that sticks with a provider. But actually performing the ultrasound for the day with tips from an expert allows providers to immediately implement that skill set into practice and retain the knowledge. The Award reflects how popular the course is!"

The patients who are treated at the Ultrasound guided injection course come from the R3 Heroes Program. The program treats military veterans for free through a simple nomination program. They receive a free regenerative procedure, while the attendees learn valuable skills. The setup has been immensely well received by attendees, who love hearing the veteran's stories and having the privilege of treating American heroes.

In addition to the ultrasound guided injection courses, R3 Medical Training also offers a Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course, a Regenerative Aesthetics Course, and PDO Thread Certification Courses. All of the courses offer hands on training, where providers get to see, do and have procedures done.

