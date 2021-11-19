Submit Release
Senator Steven Roberts to Host Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announces he will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Victor Roberts Building. The clinic is open to adults and children age 5 and up. Eligible St. Louis City residents receiving their first COVID-19 shot may be eligible to receive a free $100 gift card.

“As we move into the colder months and with the holidays right around the corner, it is imperative that we continue to do all we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Sen. Roberts said. “Getting vaccinated is a safe, proven way to keep yourself and others safe, and I encourage anyone who has yet to be vaccinated or who is need of a booster to consider attending this event.”

Senator Roberts has organized the clinic in cooperation with Affinia Healthcare and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. The vaccination site is located at 1408 N. Kingshighway, St. Louis, MO 63113.

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

