Derby Barracks / Fatal MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A503983
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/19/21 @ approximately 0802 hrs
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Westfield, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: near Buck Hill Rd
WEATHER: snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet, icy, slush covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Corey Pion
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: not transported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Marc Mcallister
AGE: 71
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Pick-up
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date/time, Derby based state police were notified of a two vehicle crash that occurred on VT RT 100 in Westfield just south of Buck Hill Rd. Troy FD and Mississquoi EMS also responded. Investigation revealed V#1, operated by Corey Pion, was traveling south at an unknown rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to spin and veer into the northbound lane of travel where he collided with V#2, operated by Marc Mcallister. V#2 attempted to slow down and veer to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision however V#1 crossed the center line and slid into V#2's path of travel. Pion was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. A portion of VT RT 100 was closed down for approximately 3 hours due to the crash. Wright's Towing and B&B Motorsports arrived at the scene to remove the vehicles.
____________________
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881