STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A503983                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby                    

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/19/21 @ approximately 0802 hrs

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Westfield, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: near Buck Hill Rd

WEATHER: snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet, icy, slush covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Corey Pion

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: not transported

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Marc Mcallister

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Pick-up

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date/time, Derby based state police were notified of a two vehicle crash that occurred on VT RT 100 in Westfield just south of Buck Hill Rd.  Troy FD and Mississquoi EMS also responded.  Investigation revealed V#1, operated by Corey Pion, was traveling south at an unknown rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to spin and veer into the northbound lane of travel where he collided with V#2, operated by Marc Mcallister.  V#2 attempted to slow down and veer to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision however V#1 crossed the center line and slid into V#2's path of travel.  Pion was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.  A portion of VT RT 100 was closed down for approximately 3 hours due to the crash.  Wright's Towing and B&B Motorsports arrived at the scene to remove the vehicles.  

 

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

Derby Barracks / Fatal MV Crash

