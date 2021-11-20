Submit Release
News Search

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,617 in the last 365 days.

Knighthawk Protection graduates from Oregon’s Emerging Small Business Program & Expands Services: See the Video

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knighthawk Protection has amended all their patrol routes in the Portland Metro Area. It is a time of great demand for security amongst the Portland Metro area's lack of police staff and growing crime and homelessness. Knighthawk Protection has graduated from Oregon’s ESB (emerging small business) program and aims to expand services in the Portland Metropolitan Area and help tackle the existential threats associated with growing crime, homelessness, and of a lack of police. Knighthawk Protection offers state-of-the-art security solutions as a viable alternative.

Knighthawk Protection has released the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWqo13zg1x0

KnightHawk Protection is a VA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and an SBA 8(a) certified businesses with decades of security applications experience.

Rusty Rice
Veteran Infrastructure Products DBA Knighthawk Protection
+1 971-707-4942
email us here

Knighthawk Protection Youtube Trailer

You just read:

Knighthawk Protection graduates from Oregon’s Emerging Small Business Program & Expands Services: See the Video

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.