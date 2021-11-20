Knighthawk Protection graduates from Oregon’s Emerging Small Business Program & Expands Services: See the Video
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knighthawk Protection has amended all their patrol routes in the Portland Metro Area. It is a time of great demand for security amongst the Portland Metro area's lack of police staff and growing crime and homelessness. Knighthawk Protection has graduated from Oregon’s ESB (emerging small business) program and aims to expand services in the Portland Metropolitan Area and help tackle the existential threats associated with growing crime, homelessness, and of a lack of police. Knighthawk Protection offers state-of-the-art security solutions as a viable alternative.
Knighthawk Protection has released the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWqo13zg1x0
KnightHawk Protection is a VA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and an SBA 8(a) certified businesses with decades of security applications experience.
Rusty Rice
Knighthawk Protection has released the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWqo13zg1x0
KnightHawk Protection is a VA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and an SBA 8(a) certified businesses with decades of security applications experience.
Rusty Rice
Veteran Infrastructure Products DBA Knighthawk Protection
+1 971-707-4942
email us here
Knighthawk Protection Youtube Trailer