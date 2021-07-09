KnightHawk Protection launches innovative Proactive Surveillance System with cutting edge security technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- KnightHawk Protection headquartered in the Portland Metro has teamed up with Invictus Global Services Inc. of White Salmon, Washington. KnightHawk Protection has implemented a Proactive Surveillance System featuring Defender® 360 cutting edge camera technology.
Thes state of the art line of products offered by KnightHawk Protection include Defender® 360, Rover®, and Quantum® cameras. These cameras feature artificial intelligence operability, drone detection technology, drone mounting, 360 body cams, 360 dash cams, geo fencing detection, as well as radar capability. This state of the art technology cameras enable Knighthawk Protection virtual patrol capabilities and unrivaled surveillance compared to other local security companies.
Knighthawk Protection's Proactive Surveillance ensures installation of all camera systems, expert monitoring, and effective response. From city blocks, to individual businesses, to residential complexes, to industrial complexes, military installations, banks, grocery stores to any public facility or property; KnightHawk Protection is ‘always there.’ Invictus Global Services Inc. and KnightHawk Protection are both VA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and an SBA 8(a) certified businesses with decades of security applications experience.
Rusty Rice
