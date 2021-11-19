Children’s Book Author Launches New Website Featuring Books that Entertain the Imagination of Children
Just as she created the world of a little Bupbub, author Ann P. Borrmann has created a magical, new website to house her book, The Jolly Bupbup.
Just as she created the world of a little Bupbub, author Ann P. Borrmann has created a magical, new website, www.annborrmann.com, to house her book, The Jolly Bupbup, and future lovable children's books.
The site, designed by Story Monsters LLC, will be the one-stop shop for all Borrmann’s stories and a place to engage with the burgeoning children’s author.
“I am very excited to launch my new website, a place where I can connect with people and people can connect with me,” Borrmann said. “This is where people can find book news and information about forthcoming titles all in one spot.”
A Canadian schoolteacher, Borrmann began writing children’s books following the birth of her first grandchild. She said she wanted to “do something special for her,” which inspired the creation of The Jolly Bupbup. Bormann is currently in the process of releasing her second children’s book, which was also borne out of ideas from her grandchildren.
Borrmann and her husband, Mark, live in a small town in Canada not too far from the wood field described in The Jolly Bupbup. The story tells the tale of a little Bupbup who lives with two cats in a red brick house near a river. Borrmann takes readers into a world with adorable creatures accentuated by captivating pictures and descriptions. The book, which is Story Monsters Approved, an Indies Today finalist and a KIRKUS best books of 2020, is available for sale on Amazon, Indigo Chapters, Barnes and Noble and the Book Depository online and at stores in both Canada and the United States.
To learn more about Ann P. Bormann and her books, visit her new site at: https://www.annborrmann.com
