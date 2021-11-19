Submit Release
Wolf Administration Provides More Than $84 Million For Infrastructure Improvements Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today announced the approval of 166 new projects through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF), improving Pennsylvania’s transportation infrastructure and ensuring safer, more reliable transportation accommodation across the commonwealth. The projects total more than $84 million in funding.

“My administration has been clear about its commitment to infrastructure investments and upgrades in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding benefits commonwealth residents throughout our 67 counties and those visiting the state by making roads, bridges, and other infrastructure safer, more reliable and accessible.”

The 166 MTF projects approved are located in 54 counties: Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Union, Venango, Washington, Westmoreland, and York.

A complete list of Multimodal Transportation Fund projects approved at today’s CFA meeting can be found at Approved Projects – Multimodal Transportation Program webpage highlighted in yellow.

The MTF was established by Act 89 of 2013 to ensure the availability of safe and reliable transportation access in communities throughout the commonwealth. The program funds several types of improvement projects, including roads, walking and bike trails, rail, traffic safety, public transportation, and air transport. With nearly $500 billion in goods and services moving through Pennsylvania every year, modern and dependable infrastructure is vital for promoting economic development across the commonwealth while also improving conditions for residents and visitors.

Note that the CFA’s MTF program is separate from the multimodal program administered by PennDOT. Information about PennDOT’s program can be found on the PennDOT website.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority or DCED, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov Penny Ickes, DCED, DCEDPress@pa.gov

# # #

