Syrinix Expands Distribution in Drought-Stricken West
The water and wastewater data insights provider expands footprint to California
We are hopeful that together, we can better serve our existing clients as they work toward a more water-efficient future, as well as prospects prioritizing water infrastructure improvements”HENDERSON, NEV., USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated to water and wastewater utilities and the communities they serve, Syrinix expands its distributor network to 11 with California-based D&H Water Systems. The announcement marks the company’s first partnership in the state, enhancing water and wastewater monitoring capabilities in a region severely impacted by unprecedented drought conditions.
— James Dunning, CEO of Syrinix
“At Syrinix, we strive to work with groups that truly understand the value of water,” said James Dunning, CEO of Syrinix. “Some of our largest customers are in the states served by D&H – California and Nevada. We are hopeful that together, we can better serve our existing clients as they work toward a more water-efficient future, as well as prospects prioritizing water infrastructure improvements in years to come.”
Decreased rainfall and impacts associated with warmer temperatures have left more than 90 percent of America’s West in a drought, with the area’s primary water source, Lake Mead, sitting at its lowest level since construction nearly a century ago. Local and state agencies, such as the California Department of Water Resources, are developing initiatives aimed at conserving the precious supply, including improvements to aging water infrastructure.
Dunning adds, “The US has more than 240,000 pipe bursts each year, which can cost utility companies hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair. Our monitors help prevent these expenses, so it’s an attractive solution in areas where pipes are not posing health risks due to lead or other contaminant concerns but are simply in need of repair. We hope to serve as a valuable resource as utilities begin assessing their lines, and by having D&H in their backyard, it should help expedite the process.”
Nationally, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that more than 1.7 trillion gallons of treated water are lost annually. Syrinix addresses this loss by monitoring for acoustic noise and pressure fluctuations to identify leaks early on before they turn into catastrophic pipe failures. The devices are easy to install and relocate across water systems, allowing utilities to save money while also conserving earth’s most precious resource.
“We are very excited to be part of the Syrinix family,” said Brian Doane, principal of D&H Water Systems. “Having the ability to provide the Syrinix solution to our existing customer base will benefit them greatly, as water loss and the monitoring of infrastructure is a big topic amongst water providers. The Syrinix solution is easy to implement, and we can’t wait to introduce this exciting technology to our customers.”
All Syrinix PIPEMINDER-ONE models are now available through D&H Water Systems representatives. Contact information is available at dandhwatersystems.com.
About Syrinix
Syrinix is an award-winning global market leader in providing high-resolution data-led insights for utility networks. PIPEMINDER-ONE series of water and wastewater monitoring solutions, the RADAR cloud-based network analysis platform, and Syrinix Intelligence analysis and consultancy services all help cost-conscious utilities move network management from reactive to proactive, improving performance, saving time and money. Syrinix is committed to a more sustainable future and a member of the SME Climate Hub, a global initiative working to help small and medium-sized enterprises achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
About D&H Water Systems
Doane and Hartwig Water Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer’s representative located in Oceanside, CA serving the municipal water and wastewater markets in California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. Established in 2006, D&H Water Systems is committed to providing a customer oriented technically advanced resource to the municipal market.
US press contact:
Beth Boeh
BB Communications Group
beth.boeh@bbcommunicationsgroup.com
Tel: +44 (0)7527 239426
UK press contact:
Suzy Robb
Syrinix
suzy.robb@syrinix.com
Tel: +1 925-667-8456
Beth Boeh
BB Communications Group, LLC
email us here