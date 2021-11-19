Northeast Florida Regional Airport Welcomes Elite Airways to St. Augustine
Airport celebrates launch of nonstop jet service to/from Newark starting at $129 each way
Elite’s low-cost flights offer residents convenient access to the greater Newark/NYC region while allowing visitors direct access to all that St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches have to offer.”ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Airways LLC began scheduled operations today between Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), serving the tri-state area and New York City. The flight is approximately two hours in duration on Mondays and Fridays departing Newark at 10:45 a.m., arriving UST at 12:45 p.m.; departing UST at 1:15 p.m. returning to EWR at 3:15 p.m. Tickets start at $129* each way and are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.
— Bruce Maguire, Chairman of the St. Johns County Airport Authority
At today’s inaugural celebration, passengers and local dignitaries held a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a water cannon salute over the Elite Airways CRJ-700 arriving aircraft. Both arriving and departing passengers were treated with themed cookies, giveaway items and other commemorative items marking the start of new service.
“The new Elite Airways flight is great news for both residents of Northeast Florida and for the area’s entire tourism community, “said Richard Goldman, President & Chief Executive Officer, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau. “We are excited to welcome more visitors from New York and New Jersey as they explore the many authentic, unique experiences in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches.”
Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. All Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, free seat assignments**, free first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.
“Today marks an important day for Elite as we launch commercial air service at St. Augustine with twice-weekly nonstop service to Newark and the greater New York City area,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We believe passengers will enjoy the convenience of flying nonstop to and from St. Augustine for family vacations, weekend getaways, and major golfing events like the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra. As the awareness and support for this route grows within the community, we hope to expand service with additional destinations at NFRA in the future.”
“The Airport Authority is thrilled to celebrate the official launch of Elite Airways at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport,” said Bruce Maguire, Chairman of the St. Johns County Airport Authority. “These new, low-cost flights from Newark offer local residents convenient access to the greater Newark/New York region while also allowing visitors from the northeast direct, low fare access to all that St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches have to offer. This is an exciting time for the Airport Authority and I am proud to welcome Elite Airways as an official partner.”
All scheduled flights are available for purchase at www.EliteAirways.com or at 877-393-2510.
About Elite Airways
Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains NY, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA, Orlando-Melbourne, St. Augustine, Vero Beach and Sarasota-Bradenton FL, and Portland ME. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.EliteAirways.com or at 877-393-2510.
About the St. Johns County Airport Authority
The members of the St. Johns County Airport Authority are elected by the citizens of St. Johns County and serve without remuneration. The Airport Authority is chartered by the Florida Legislature for the purpose of operating and developing the Northeast Florida Regional Airport on behalf of the citizens of St. Johns County. Learn more at: www.flynf.com.
*For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100. All fares are quoted in U.S. Dollars ($USD) unless otherwise specified. **Except emergency exit seating. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.
