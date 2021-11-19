UPDATE - State Route 3029 (Ridge Road) Bridge is Closed for Repairs in Susquehanna County

UPDATE

November 19, 2022

SR 3029 is now open.

Dunmore, PA – A bridge closure is in place on SR 3029 (Ridge Road) between SR 706 in Jessup Township and SR 4007 in Lake Township, Susquehanna County to make repairs. The estimated date and time of reopening is November 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM.

The detour is as follows:

Traveling North from Ridge Road to Forest Lake Road

Turn right onto Route 706 East;

Continue on Route 706 East for 4.9 miles;

Turn left onto Route 167 North;

Continue on Route 167 North for 2.3 miles;

Turn left onto North Road;

Continue on North Road for 4.7 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of North Road and Forest Lake Road.



Traveling from North Road to Route 706

Continue straight on North Road toward Route 167;

Turn right onto Route 167 South;

Continue on Route 167 South for 2.3 miles;

Turn right onto Route 706 West;

Continue on Route 706 West for 4.9 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of Forest Lake Road and Route 706 West.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

