PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of November 22, 2021 to November 26, 2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of Nov. 22 – Nov. 24, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes.

Special Event

There will be lane restrictions on SR 191, SR 6E and SR 6W in Honesdale, Wayne County for the Winter Wonderland Parade on Friday, Nov. 26 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Please click Road Report Nov 22 to Nov 26 PDF.docx.pdf to view the road report.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

