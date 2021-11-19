PennDOT Joins Senator Casey, State and Local Officials in Johnstown to Celebrate Federal Grant Award

​Johnstown to receive a $24.5 million USDOT grant to support Iron-to-Arts Corridor project

Johnstown, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian joined Senator Bob Casey, state Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr., Mayor of Johnstown Frank Janakovic, Johnstown Vision 2025 chair Bill Polacek, Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership president Mark Pasquerilla, and Amtrak Assistant Vice President for Stations and Facilities George Holz to celebrate Johnstown receiving a $24.5 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) for its Iron-to-Arts Corridor project.

The Iron-to-Arts Corridor project will upgrade and connect Johnstown's three downtown transit systems for visitors, residents, and commuters from all income levels: the Johnstown Train Station, the Inclined Plane transit system, and the Downtown Intermodal Bus Transportation Center. The total cost for the Iron-to-Arts Corridor project is just over $53 million with just under $29 million in state, local, philanthropic, other federal, and Amtrak funding already secured, with the remainder to be covered by the $24.5 million RAISE grant.

"Investment in transportation has historically paid dividends in economic development and thriving communities," said Gramian. "I applaud Johnstown's leaders for their strategic vision for this project, and for the growth of their city."

"Today, I am proud to say that Johnstown can begin to take action on projects vital to the economic health of the region," said Senator Casey. "Not only will upgrading and restoring transportation hubs allow for more pedestrian movement, these projects will facilitate commutes for workers and increase tourism. As we build back better, investing in our Nation's infrastructure is absolutely critical. I will continue to advocate for resources to come to Johnstown and southwestern Pennsylvania."

"Today's announcement is of historic proportions and will greatly benefit the Greater Johnstown region and beyond. It is a true testament to the bipartisan collaboration across all levels – local, state, and federal. As chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and a key advocate for this funding, I look forward to its implementation and the catalyst it will be to spur further economic activity in our region," said Langerholc.

Renovations for the historic Johnstown Train Station include restoring it as a multimodal center with daily Amtrak, regional rail, and bus transit services. The city also seeks to utilize now-vacant portions of this upgraded station for uses that could include a new Johnstown Visitors' Center, a healthy food and farmers market, and a retail transit-oriented development expansion, along with the newly-launched headquarters of the Artist-Blacksmiths Association of North America (ABANA) which located there earlier this year.

The RAISE grant will also provide more funding, leveraging PennDOT investment, for the upgrade of the historic Johnstown Inclined Plane, restoring the passenger and vehicle funicular system to full function which will help boost ridership by 300% annually on this central CamTran transit link, further fostering an expanded regional tourism market and new economic development.

The RAISE grant funding for the CamTran Downtown Bus Intermodal Transportation Center will design and construct upgrades to this central hub for bus transit with passenger safety upgrades, station improvements, and mobility connections to the surrounding catchment area.

The RAISE grant for the Iron-to-Arts Corridor will also provide the funding needed to connect these transit hubs with complete street and pedestrian and bicycle trail upgrades, a component called the "Main Street Greenway & Urban Connectivity" initiative. This component of the project will improve walkability with 0.5 miles of complete street upgrades on Main Street including sidewalk, traffic calming, transit stop enhancements, ADA-accessibility, green infrastructure, and streetscape improvements. RAISE funding will also help this project connect key downtown segments of the Path of the Flood Trail and the Jim Mayer Riverwalk Trail, which will join these three transit hubs and key community anchors, as well as link Johnstown to the National 9/11 trail.

RAISE grants, formerly known as Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) and Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) Discretionary Grants, fund projects that help build or repair critical pieces of freight or passenger transportation networks. Projects for RAISE funding are evaluated based on merit criteria that include safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, innovation, and partnership. Projects are prioritized that can demonstrate improvements to racial equity, reduce impacts of climate change and create good-paying jobs.

