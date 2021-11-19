Winter Shutdown on Local Interchange Project

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its Local Interchange/Route 26 project along I-80 has shut down for winter. The standard traffic configuration was restored today and will remain in place until construction restarts in the spring.

The work zone is located a few miles east of the Bellefonte/161 interchange. The contractor will continue to work off the roadway as weather permits as it prepares to construct new on/off ramps next construction season. PennDOT does not expect this work to impact traffic but urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone. Drivers may encounter construction vehicles on the right shoulder of I-80 eastbound between mile markers 162 and 164 throughout the winter. Drivers should obey posted speed limits and always buckle up regardless of the season.

Work this season included completion of basin construction in the median, completion of northern ramps, full depth reconstruction of I-80 westbound, construction of the bridge piers and construction of the connector road between I-80 and Route 26.

Part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County, the local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and complete improvements to Jacksonville Road. PennDOT announced the project received $35 million in federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant money in July 2018. Completing all three phases will support regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project, which will run through October of 2022. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at www.penndot.gov/jacksonvilleroad

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765=0598

