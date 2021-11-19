Update on Atherton Street Utility Work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that daylight utility relocation work will continue next week on South Atherton Street in State College.

• Monday through Wednesday, November 22-24, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will continue gas line relocation between College Avenue and Hill Ally. Pavement restoration efforts will continue in the same area. Travel lanes will be impacted with lane transitions. Flaggers will be positioned to assist pedestrians at crossings and also with vehicle traffic at intersections.

• PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in the work zone and build extra time into their travel plans.

• The public is alerted that work locations may change as circumstances warrant. Cooperation and patience with changing conditions is greatly appreciated.

• Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, no work will take place on Thursday or Friday, November 25 and 26.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will be similar to work done on the previous project.

The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included the relocation of numerous utility, water, and sewer lines. It also included drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.

