PennDOT Thanks North Central Region’s Paint the Plow Participants
Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) thanked schools in the North Central Region for participating in the 2021 Paint the Plow program. Central Mountain High School in Clinton County, Clearfield Alliance Christian School and Harmony High School in Clearfield County participated.
Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach program that promotes winter driving safety while fostering an appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity. It returned this fall after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
This year’s theme was school spirit, but schools in the North Central Region were encouraged to incorporate a safety message in their design. There is typically a voting component to determine a judged winner and a “fan favorite,” but PennDOT elected to forego that process for 2021. The goal is to reintroduce that aspect of the program in 2022.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at
www.penndot.gov/D2Results.
MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598
# # #