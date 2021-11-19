Father & Son Arrested, Charged in 2018 Homicides

OVERTON COUNTY – A father and son face felony charges in connection to the 2018 murders of two Cookeville residents, following an investigation by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In August 2018, at the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents joined the investigation into the whereabouts of Henry Wilson, 46, and Kristie Wilson, 44, after family reported them missing to the Cookeville Police Department in May. In late September of 2018, authorities located a vehicle belonging to Kristie Wilson off an embankment in Fentress County, but did not find any sign of the missing individuals. In late October of 2021, however, authorities recovered human remains in a remote area of Overton County, believed to be those of Henry Wilson and Kristie Wilson. During the investigation, investigators developed information leading to Ryan Bo Cravens (DOB 8-24-85) and his father, Robert Cravens (DOB 2-27-61), as those responsible for the crimes.

On Thursday, agents, assisted by deputies from the Putnam and Overton county sheriff’s offices arrested and charged Ryan and Robert Cravens with two counts each of First-Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse. Authorities booked both men into the Overton County Jail, where, at the time of this release, they remained in custody without bond.

Robert Cravens (LEFT) & Ryan Cravens

