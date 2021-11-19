Senator Barbara Anne Washington to Host Youth Violence Town Hall Meeting

Jefferson City — State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, will be hosting a town hall event to discuss youth violence on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Kansas City mayor, the principal of Central High School and members of the Kansas City Police Department will take part in the event and listen to youth from various backgrounds share their stories about the issue of youth violence throughout the Kansas City community, with the hopes of developing legislative solutions to address the problem. The Jackson County prosecutor has also been invited to attend the event.

“Our future depends on ensuring our youth can grow up and reach their fullest potential,” Sen. Washington said. “The only way they can do that though is if they live in a safe, supportive environment. With this town hall, I hope we can come together as a community, listen to our children and find ways to address youth violence in our state. Together, I know we can build a safer, stronger future.”

Youth violence has been an issue of growing concern over the past several years, as the number of children who commit and are impacted by acts of violence grows. For instance, in 2020, 10-19 year-olds made up 16% of homicide offenders and 11% of victims reported by the Kansas City Police Department, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This is an increase from 2017, when KCPD reported 12% of homicide offenders and 7% of victims in this age range.

The town hall will be hosted from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will be held at the Morning Star Community Center, 2411 East 27th Street, Kansas City, MO. Face masks are required for all attendees. For more information, please contact Sen. Washington’s office at 573-751-3158.

