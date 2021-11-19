TRUST Biologic™ Sets up shop at the Senior World Pickleball Championships (SSIPA) in Arizona November 19-21, 2021
Senior Pickleball Players are having products tailored specifically for their pain relief needsEL MIRAGE, AZ, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic is an all-natural skincare company championing active agers who rise to perform at the top of their game every day. TRUST Biologic will be on site at the SSIPA World Pickleballl Championships taking place on 24 outdoor courts from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
“We are thrilled to participate in this premier SSIPA tournament with over 400 senior players from across the country,” TRUST President Jeffrey Johnson said. “This will be an excellent opportunity to connect with our target demographic and receive feedback on our best-selling Pain Gel roller, essential for pain relief, cooling and recovery before and after demanding pickleball practice and tournament schedules. To insure we reach as many players as possible, we will be offering 25% off all three days.”
TRUST Biologic’s Pain Gel roller contains an elixir of CBD and CBG, infused with menthol, camphor and licorice root extracts that penetrate and soothe sore muscles and joints.
What’s more, TRUST will be offering an essential Mint Eucalyptus lip balm with SPF 15 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen for a minimum donation of $3 each, with all proceeds benefiting St. Mary’s Food Bank, a 501-c3 founded in 1967 as the world’s first food bank. Today, St. Mary’s Food Bank helps to alleviate hunger in nine of fifteen Arizona counties.
Participants visiting the TRUST Biologic booth over the three days will also be eligible to sign up to win one of two subscriptions to “InPickleball” (www.inpickleball.com), a new magazine publication entirely focused on pickleball.
According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball grew by a whopping 21.3% last year as Americans looked for ways to stay active during the pandemic. That figure is part of a five-year trend that has seen pickleball evolve from its humble origins in Bainbridge Island, Washington, to a sport with Olympic aspirations.
In addition to Johnson, Ruth Rosenquist, Director of Strategic Partnerships will be present at the tournament. Since Rosenquist joined the world governing body for pickleball as a director in 2020, member countries have rocketed from 23 to 67, bringing the International Federation of Pickleball closer to mission to pursue recognition for pickleball as a sport by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
About TRUST Biologic
TRUST Beauty got its start in 2016 as an all-natural skincare company founded in Denver by Tom and Kelly Murphy. Over the years, customers requested more products to relieve actively-aging skin, muscles and joints. That’s when the team applied their beauty industry expertise to the next frontier, collaborating with leading-edge laboratories and formulators in the heart of Colorado’s cannabinoid movement.
TRUST Biologic™ was formed to fully represent the new vision and commitment to self-care products with improved functionality. Extensive research resulted in an optimized elixir of CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) ingredients. Their best-selling organic Pain Gel formula goes the distance, with menthol, licorice root, jojoba, and other natural extracts that also assist in pain relief, cooling, recovery and the ability to keep moving every day, in your ‘happy place’ on the pickleball court!!!
