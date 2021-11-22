Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D., Well Known Health Experts, CEO & Chief Scientific Officer of H2 Universe
Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. have been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. join other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.
Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. of H2 Universe LLC join other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. discuss the newest offerings of H2 Universe LLC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares dynamic thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. join other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. was wonderful. They have wonderful background in the Health space. The success of H2 Universe LLC is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. on the video series. Interviewing Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. was a lot of fun, educational and remarkably interesting. It was amazing to have Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what they have to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. of H2 Universe LLC have a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly amazed to have Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like H2 Universe LLC. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many impressive and talented people are building amazing companies. Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. and H2 Universe LLC are providing an satisfactory service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a successful company. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D. who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Marina Safonov Ph.D., & Vladimir Safonov Ph.D.”.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
