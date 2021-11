St Johnsbury car vs deer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A405669

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: ST Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 11/19/21

STREET: Interstate 91 N

TOWN: Thetford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 84

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brandy Klapik

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Hartford, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Traverse

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a car vs deer crash on Interstate 91 N near mile marker 84 in the town of Thetford, Vermont. The operator advised she was traveling north when a deer jumped in front of her and she was unable to avoid it. The vehicle sustained front end damage rendering the vehicle inoperable and was towed by Legendary Auto.