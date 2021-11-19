Iowa Workforce Development Communications For Immediate Release Date: November 19, 2021 Contact: Jesse Dougherty Telephone: 515-725-5487 Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Iowa Opens Applications for Employer Innovation Grants

DES MOINES - Governor Kim Reynolds today announced a Future Ready Iowa grant opportunity involving $1.2 million for employers who are developing workforce solutions.

The Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund is designed to expand opportunities for Iowans to earn post-secondary credentials that lead to high-demand jobs. It does this by encouraging Iowa employers, community leaders, and others to collaborate to support regional workforce talent development.

“This program is a valuable investment in Iowa communities, and another great tool to address our state’s workforce challenges,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa needs innovative approaches to boost economic activity in every city and small town. These grants reward good ideas that can help us grow our economy and continue to prosper and lead.”

Applications must be submitted on IowaGrants.gov by December 17, 2021.

The grants require that any requested amount be matched with private investment. A $1 private investment will be matched with $1 from the state.

More details:

Employers, employer consortiums, nonprofits, and educational institutions can apply.

Applicants can request funding up to $50,000.

The Employer Innovation Fund can match private dollars.

The funds can be used to support credit and non-credit programs, along with wraparound support programs such as transportation, equipment, and innovative technologies to help Iowans complete job training and education.

More information about the Employer Innovation Fund can be found at: www.futurereadyiowa.gov/innovation.

###