Governor Newsom Statement on October Jobs Report

Published: Nov 19, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement regarding today’s jobs report showing that California created 96,600 new jobs in October, more new jobs than any other state:

“California has again created more new jobs than any other state – averaging six figure job growth for nine months straight – an unprecedented achievement as our economy continues to recover from the pandemic. But there’s more work to be done, and we’re laser focused on supporting those hardest hit by the pandemic and getting folks back on the job.”

Here are some top takeaways from the September jobs report:

Thanks to October’s job growth, the state has now regained 1,828,500, or 67.4 percent, of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

California’s gain of 96,800 nonfarm jobs accounted for roughly 18.2 percent of the nation’s 531,000 overall jobs gain in October 2021.

From February 2021 through October 2021, California has averaged more than 100,000 payroll jobs gained each month, helping lead the nation in job growth in 2021.

Ten of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in October with Professional & Business Services (+39,500) leading the way thanks to large gains in Employment Services.

