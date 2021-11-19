California Report Highlights Excellence of John Muir Health’s Cardiac Surgery Program

Only California hospital with “Better than Expected” performance rating for coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) operative mortality with zero mortalities.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California’s Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) just released its 2019 California Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Outcomes Reporting Program (CCORP) Report. John Muir Health’s Concord Medical Center was the only hospital out of 123 in California with a performance rating of “Better than Expected” for CABG operative mortality with zero mortalities out of 173 cases.

“John Muir Health’s cardiac surgery team continues to deliver exceptional patient outcomes,” said Jane Willemsen, Executive Vice President and President, Hospital Operations at John Muir Health. “We are very fortunate to have a cardiac surgery program of this caliber and we commend our outstanding physicians and team on these results.”

In 2001, a California State Senate Bill established the mandatory public reporting of surgical outcomes for all hospitals and surgeons performing CABG surgery in California. The intent of the OSHPD report is to help improve quality outcomes and the appropriateness of CABG surgery by informing patients, hospitals, surgeons, and others about the performance of hospitals.

"The report attests to the exemplary and meticulous attention given to every patient by the surgeons and all the supporting staff at John Muir Health,” said Dr. Ramesh Veeragandham, Cardiac Surgery Medical Director at John Muir Health. “The skills and expertise of our cardiac surgery team have proven to be as good, if not better, than at any hospital in the state.”

Concord Medical Center was also only of only seven hospitals in California to receive a “Better than Expected” rating in risk-adjusted 30-day readmission after isolated CABG for 2018 – 2019. In other categories, the Concord Medical Center received ratings of Average and Acceptable. Individual hospital results and the full report can be viewed here.

The quality of John Muir Health’s cardiac surgery program has been affirmed by several other leading health care rating organizations, including Healthgrades, which has named the Concord Medical Center as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery for four consecutive years (2019-2022). The Healthgrades recognition is based on superior clinical outcomes in coronary bypass and heart valve surgery.

