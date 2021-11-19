Press Releases

Governor Lamont Nominates Shannon Jacovino as Ombudsman for the Department of Developmental Services

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is nominating Shannon Jacovino of West Hartford serve as ombudsman for the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services. Jacovino will succeed Edward Mambruno, who recently retired from the position.

In this role, Jacovino will work with individuals, families, state agencies, municipalities, state lawmakers, and other stakeholders to help resolve their challenges with the department using a person-centered approach. She will also help individuals and families find information to solve specific issues and problems they may be having and help them navigate the Department of Developmental Services system.

“The position of ombudsman is incredibly important because this person serves as an independent facilitator to ensure that individuals and their families receive the support they need to live, learn, work, and enjoy community life,” Governor Lamont said. “She has proven herself to be an incredibly passionate advocate, and this role will be a great fit for her. I thank her for agreeing to take on this opportunity.”

“For much of the past decade, I have had the privilege of working for and with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families,” Jacovino said. “Through that work, I have learned a great deal about the diversity of their needs, their challenges, and their resilience. I am honored to have been asked by Governor Lamont to serve as the ombudsperson for a community that I so deeply value and respect.”

“The Department of Developmental Services is thrilled that Governor Lamont has appointed Shannon Jacovino to the role of ombudsman for our agency,” Connecticut Department of Developmental Services Commissioner Jordan Scheff said. “Her work in the field as an advocate and problem solver is well known by agency staff, families, and those we support. We are looking forward to building on the work in her new role.”

Jacovino is currently an organizer for the Connecticut Congress of Community Colleges in which she represents the interests of more than 2,000 community college faculty, professionals, and students. She was previously the director of advocacy and public policy for The Arc Connecticut, where she worked with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, state agencies, and lawmakers to promote policy and legislation to improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In addition to working for several labor unions including SEIU, the AFL-CIO, and AFSCME, Jacovino also has done advocacy and casework on behalf of homeless people with HIV/AIDS and adults with severe and persistent mental illness for Hands on Hartford and United Services in Willimantic.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Connecticut.

Jacovino will begin serving in the role on an interim basis effective today. Her nomination for permanent confirmation will be forwarded to the Connecticut General Assembly for its consideration when the next regular session begins in February.