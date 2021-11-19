Vandalia Statehouse hosts candlelight tours Dec. 11

VANDALIA, Ill. – The oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois is putting on its best holiday duds and throwing its doors open to the public the evening of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, for candlelight tours as part of the annual Vandalia Statehouse Christmas Open House. The first 100 families to visit will receive a free Christmas ornament.

Visitors to the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will find the building illuminated by more than 150 candles and trimmed with holiday decorations. The site also will be collecting non-perishable or canned food items to be donated to the local food pantry. The free festivities are scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and are sponsored by the Old Capitol Foundation and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Cookies and hot apple cider will be served as visitors exit the building through the east doors. All participants and guests are required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

The Vandalia Statehouse served as the Illinois capitol building from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 315 W. Gallatin St. in Vandalia. For more information about the site and its programming, call 618-283-1161 or visit the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site on Facebook.

