NYC Pop Artist Liv Byrne Releases New Single ‘I <3 Olivia’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging young popstar on the rise, NYC's very own Liv Byrne, is making waves once again with her brand new song ‘I <3 Olivia’. The song encapsulates the feeling of genuine hope that whoever dates your ex next has a happy and healthy relationship with them. This song, releasing on November 19th, is one song in a long line of engaging new music expected from Byrne in the upcoming months.

Liv Byrne is a 20 -year-old singer, songwriter, and producer based in New York City. Originally from South Florida, Liv started writing and performing music at the age of just 11 years old, and ever since then has continued to shine. Her sound is heavily influenced by artists like Daniel Caesar, Ariana Grande, Jeremy Zucker, Blackbear, Alina Baraz, & Doja Cat. She writes in such an emotionally vulnerable way that listeners can connect to her music through their shared human experiences. Her thought provoking lyrics and deeply emotional and heart moving production is what makes Liv’s music so special.

