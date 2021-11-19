Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,030 in the last 365 days.

NYC Pop Artist Liv Byrne Releases New Single ‘I <3 Olivia’

NYC Artist Liv Byrne

Liv Byrne Pop Artist

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging young popstar on the rise, NYC's very own Liv Byrne, is making waves once again with her brand new song ‘I <3 Olivia’. The song encapsulates the feeling of genuine hope that whoever dates your ex next has a happy and healthy relationship with them. This song, releasing on November 19th, is one song in a long line of engaging new music expected from Byrne in the upcoming months.

Liv Byrne is a 20 -year-old singer, songwriter, and producer based in New York City. Originally from South Florida, Liv started writing and performing music at the age of just 11 years old, and ever since then has continued to shine. Her sound is heavily influenced by artists like Daniel Caesar, Ariana Grande, Jeremy Zucker, Blackbear, Alina Baraz, & Doja Cat. She writes in such an emotionally vulnerable way that listeners can connect to her music through their shared human experiences. Her thought provoking lyrics and deeply emotional and heart moving production is what makes Liv’s music so special.

Keep up with Liv Byrne and all her new music on her website!

Bsquared Publicist
BsquaredMGMT
+1 424-272-5782
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

NYC Pop Artist Liv Byrne Releases New Single ‘I <3 Olivia’

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.