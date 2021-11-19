November 19, 2021

Governor also sends letter to NECEC urging them to voluntarily halt construction of power line until the DEP and the Court reach their independent conclusions

Pursuant to Article IV, Part Third, Section 19 of the Maine Constitution, Governor Janet Mills today signed proclamations certifying the results of the November 2, 2021 election, including:

Question 1: An Act to Require Legislative Approval of Certain Transmission Lines, Require Legislative Approval of Certain Transmission Lines and Facilities and Other Projects on Public Reserved Lands and Prohibit the Construction of Certain Transmission Lines in the Upper Kennebec Region

Question 2: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Improve Transportation

Question 3: RESOLUTION, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine to Establish a Right to Food

With the Governor’s signature, these questions are now adopted and set to become law in 30 days.

Having certified the election results, Governor Mills also sent a letter to Thorn Dickinson (PDF), CEO and President of NECEC Transmission LLC, calling on NECEC to voluntarily halt construction of the project:

“I support the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project because it will usher in substantial environmental and economic benefits for Maine, including reducing carbon emissions driven by fossil fuels and suppressing increases in electric rates. But more than any single policy or project, I support the rule of law that governs our society and the will of the people that informs it,” wrote Governor Mills. “While these matters are being considered by the DEP and the Court, I believe CMP should give deference to the will of the voters. On behalf of Maine people, I am asking you to honor their will by immediately halting any further construction on NECEC until the DEP and the Court reach their independent conclusions. While you are not legally obligated to do so at this point, immediately halting construction in a voluntary manner will send a clear message to the people of Maine that you respect their will. I strongly urge you to do so.”

Copies of the signed proclamations: